What’s that smell? 2nd of 3 DC corpse flowers now in bloom

Corpse flowers don’t bloom annually — the wait between blooms can be anywhere from a few years to a decade. (Courtesy U.S. Botanic Garden)

WASHINGTON — Is it starting to smell even stinkier over by the Capitol? Well, that could be because another corpse flowers on display in D.C. has begun blooming, the U.S. Botanic Garden announced late Monday night.

The Botanic Garden boasts an unprecedented three of the putrid-smelling plants, all of which are set to bloom this month. The first corpse flower at the garden began opening Saturday night.

Upon blooming, the plants release a noxious-smelling potpourri likened to garlic, diapers and rotting flesh for up to eight hours.

Fans of the funk have been lining up at the botanic garden to get a whiff for themselves. The Botanic Garden has extended its hours until 10 p.m. during peak bloom days.

The final corpse flower, which is likely to be the largest, is set to bloom this weekend.

Have a look at the U.S. Botanic Garden’s corpse-flower cam (sorry no smell-o-vision):

