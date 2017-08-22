501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » What's that smell? 2nd…

What’s that smell? 2nd of 3 DC corpse flowers now in bloom

By Jack Moore August 22, 2017 3:02 pm 08/22/2017 03:02pm
Share

The Botanic Garden boasts an unprecedented three of the putrid-smelling plants, all of which are set to bloom this month. The first corpse flower at the garden began opening Saturday night.

WASHINGTON — Is it starting to smell even stinkier over by the Capitol? Well, that could be because another corpse flowers on display in D.C. has begun blooming, the U.S. Botanic Garden announced late Monday night.

Related Gallery

First of 3 corpse flowers blooms in DC

One of three malodorous flowers has started to bloom in D.C.

The Botanic Garden boasts an unprecedented three of the putrid-smelling plants, all of which are set to bloom this month. The first corpse flower at the garden began opening Saturday night.

Upon blooming, the plants release a noxious-smelling potpourri likened to garlic, diapers and rotting flesh for up to eight hours.

Fans of the funk have been lining up at the botanic garden to get a whiff for themselves. The Botanic Garden has extended its hours until 10 p.m. during peak bloom days.

The final corpse flower, which is likely to be the largest, is set to bloom this weekend.

Have a look at the U.S. Botanic Garden’s corpse-flower cam (sorry no smell-o-vision):

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
corpse flower Latest News Local News u.s. botanic garden Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Solar eclipse
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: Aug. 22
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 20-26
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Blueberry recipes
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Outdoor movie guide