More Turkish security officials indicted for May embassy brawl

By Sarah Beth Hensley August 29, 2017 6:22 pm
WASHINGTON – Three new people have been indicted by a grand jury for their role in a violent clash between Turkish security officials and protesters outside Turkey’s embassy in Washington in May.

A total of 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, have been indicted for the May 16 incident. On Tuesday, the indictment added three new defendants — all Turkish security officials.

On May 16, there was an altercation at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Northwest D.C. Eleven people were injured, including a police officer, in the melee.

All 19 defendants were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, with a bias crime enhancement. Many were indicted on additional charges.

