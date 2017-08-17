501.5
Park Service: Vietnam memorial defaced with red crayon or lipstick

By Jack Moore August 17, 2017 4:28 pm 08/17/2017 04:28pm
WASHINGTON — Someone defaced the Vietnam Veterans Memorial with a waxy, red material that may be crayon or lipstick, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The markings, which were centered on one name etched in the east side of the nearly 247-foot-long wall, was discovered about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

This before-and-after image released by the National Park Services shows the defacement of a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (Courtesy National Park Service)

The markings were removed by an architectural conservator using water and a mild detergent, the park service said.

The park service said the U.S. Park Police are still investigating the vandalism but that it does not appear to be connected with an incident earlier this week in which vandals sprayed the Lincoln Memorial with red spray paint.

