Park Service: Vietnam memorial defaced with red crayon or lipstick

WASHINGTON — Someone defaced the Vietnam Veterans Memorial with a waxy, red material that may be crayon or lipstick, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The markings, which were centered on one name etched in the east side of the nearly 247-foot-long wall, was discovered about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The markings were removed by an architectural conservator using water and a mild detergent, the park service said.

The park service said the U.S. Park Police are still investigating the vandalism but that it does not appear to be connected with an incident earlier this week in which vandals sprayed the Lincoln Memorial with red spray paint.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.