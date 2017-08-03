501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Sign of settlements: More…

Sign of settlements: More lawsuits dismissed in deadly 2015 Metro smoke incident

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith August 3, 2017 4:39 am 08/03/2017 04:39am
Share
More than a dozen cases regarding the deadly smoke incident at L'Enfant Plaza have been dismissed, suggesting that some victims have reached a settlement with Metro. FILE. (AP Photo/Andrew Litwin)

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen lawsuits tied to the deadly 2015 Metro smoke incident near L’Enfant Plaza were dismissed last week — a signal that those victims have reached settlements with Metro, the District or both.

While all of the individual cases were consolidated into one master lawsuit, only some have been dismissed.

The 16 cases dismissed July 24 and 25 with the agreement of the victims, Metro and the District of Columbia are in addition to the more than two dozen cases that were dismissed earlier this year. A Metro spokeswoman declined to comment on the litigation, including any possible settlements.

Related Stories

When agreements are reached, the deals typically require the terms be kept confidential.

The apparent settlements only apply to specific victims though, so the master lawsuit will continue.

Among the dozens of remaining lawsuits is the one filed by the family of the 61-year-old Alexandria woman, Carol Glover, who was killed on the smoke-filled train.

Metro and the District’s first responders have traded jabs over who is most to blame for the incident, which included faulty maintenance and inspections and serious communications failures.

Another status conference is scheduled in court this fall. A trial date has not been set, but is likely still a year or more away.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
carol glover L'Enfant Metro L'Enfant Plaza smoke incident Latest News Local News max smith Washington, DC News wmata
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?