WASHINGTON — First responders and others gathered Wednesday at Tune Inn on Capitol Hill for a fundraiser to help the family of firefighter Dane Smothers Jr., who was critically injured Aug. 3 during a blaze in Northeast.

Smothers, who was hit by a fire department ladder truck, remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Here are some scenes from Wednesday’s event.

“These people are here every day protecting the citizens of this city,” said Former D.C. Fire Chief Donald Edwards (left). He’s shown here hugging Robert Alvarado, president of the Scorched Souls Motorcycle Club, which is made up of D.C. firefighters. They were among the first responders and others gathered at Tune Inn on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a fundraiser to help the family of Firefighter Dane Smothers Jr. Smothers was critically injured Aug. 3 preparing to battle a blaze in Northeast. (WTOP/Kristi King)

