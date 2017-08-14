DC firefighter assaulted during response

WASHINGTON — A D.C. firefighter and EMS member is at the center of an internal review after he was assaulted during a call Sunday afternoon.

The firefighter and EMS member responded to the 200 block of 37th Street in Southeast Sunday afternoon for a call about a 3-year-old who may have been injured in a fall. While on scene, the EMS member was assaulted by multiple suspects.

The EMS member’s jaw was broken during the scuffle, D.C. police said Monday. And police are looking into allegations that the EMS member was “possibly intoxicated or under the influence of drugs” while at the scene.

The EMS member, who has been with D.C. Fire & EMS for about 10 years, is now the subject of a comprehensive internal review. The EMS member remained hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the assault and are seeking suspects involved in the assault.

The toddler who fell was treated on the scene and transported to a hospital.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.