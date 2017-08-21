501.5
DC electronic road sign hacked to curse Trump

By Dick Uliano August 21, 2017 6:28 pm 08/21/2017 06:28pm
WASHINGTON — A mobile, electronic sign on Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. was supposed to read “Bingham Drive Closed,” but instead it displayed a four-letter word cursing President Donald Trump.

Morning commuters spotted the obscene message on the hacked electronic sign and called police.

The sign is one of several deployed by DC Water, which is conducting a major sewer project in the area. A spokesman says the agency was notified by police around 8:30 a.m. and the offending message was cleared from the sign by 9 a.m.

John Lisle of DC Water says the signs are operated by a contractor who has assured the agency it has beefed up security for all the signs to prevent any further hacking.

beach drive dc water hacked D.C. signs hacked sign Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
