DC electronic road sign hacked to curse Trump

WASHINGTON — A mobile, electronic sign on Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. was supposed to read “Bingham Drive Closed,” but instead it displayed a four-letter word cursing President Donald Trump.

Morning commuters spotted the obscene message on the hacked electronic sign and called police.

The sign is one of several deployed by DC Water, which is conducting a major sewer project in the area. A spokesman says the agency was notified by police around 8:30 a.m. and the offending message was cleared from the sign by 9 a.m.

John Lisle of DC Water says the signs are operated by a contractor who has assured the agency it has beefed up security for all the signs to prevent any further hacking.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.