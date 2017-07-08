Double shooting in Georgetown leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot near the Whitehurst Freeway in the Georgetown neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday, according to NBC Washington.

D.C. police were called to the 3500 block of Water Street NW shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Officials said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not released information on any suspects, but investigators are seeking a gray Nissan with Maryland tags, according to NBC Washington’s Derrick Ward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.



Correction: An earlier version of the story credited NBC Washington with reporting two men confirmed dead at the site of the shooting.

