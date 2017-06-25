Woman, child missing; last seen in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a woman and a girl who were last seen in Northeast D.C.

Michelle J. Manley, 25, and 21-month-old Daisy Manley, have been missing since June 15 but were not reported missing until June 24. They were last seen in the 1400 block of Holbrook Street Northeast.

Michelle is described as black, with medium complexion, hazel eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 5 inches and 110 pounds. Daisy is described as black, with medium-brown complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair. She is 2 feet and 30 pounds.

D.C. police ask anyone with information about the two to call 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.

