Sixth noose found in DC area near elementary school in Southeast

WASHINGTON — A sixth noose has been found in the D.C. area, this time in Southeast — several doors from an elementary school.

The hate symbol was found displayed by a front door in the 2100 block of 36th Place SE on Thursday, according to a D.C. police report.

The report lists the victims as “Society/Public.”

The location of the noose is just up the street from Beers Elementary School and around the corner from Christian Praise Church.

Police are considering it a suspected hate crime.

It was discovered just a day after a fifth noose was found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

A noose was also been found on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum.

Earlier in May, two men were charged with hate crimes after a noose was found hanging from Crofton Middle School, in Maryland.

The property where this most recent noose was located is under construction and unoccupied.

Suspects are unknown at this time.

“We are an inclusive city, and we do not tolerate signs of hate, ignorance and fear,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “I have directed the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate these incidents, the Office of Human Rights to activate our hate crimes protocol and the Office of Religious Affairs to engage faith leaders to be a resource for residents.”

“Our diversity is what makes us stronger, and we will not relent in promoting and defending D.C. Values. We do not take these incidents lightly, and we will not accept that signs of hate are signs of our time.”

The public is urged to call Metro police at 202–727–9099 or text 50–411 if they have information about these incidents.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.