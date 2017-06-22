Possible psychiatric evaluation for man accused of bringing guns to Trump hotel

WASHINGTON — The Pennsylvania doctor charged with illegally bringing weapons and ammunition to the Trump International Hotel, in D.C., last month pleaded not guilty Thursday in a hearing that revealed he has a history of mental health issues.

Bryan Moles, 43, is next scheduled to be in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Sept. 30, when a judge will hear motions on whether to require Moles to undergo a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

During Thursday’s hearing, Moles’ federal public defender, Loui Itoh, said Moles is competent and capable of contributing to his defense, but the judge said public safety and whether Moles is a danger to himself or others is a bigger question.

Last week, Moles discharged himself from a Veterans Affairs facility in Atlanta, Georgia, against the recommendation of doctors — because, Itoh said, Moles didn’t want to take a prescription that makes him suicidal.

That was Monday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 13, a doctor from the VA facility called Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman to ask whether Moles was involved in the shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game practice shooting that had happened that morning in Alexandria, Friedman said.

Friedman said the doctor was relieved to hear that Moles had not been involved.

When Moles was arrested on the Trump Hotel weapons charges, he initially was released until trial contingent upon his staying out of D.C. and getting an initial forensic screening to determine his competency.

Moles instead returned to D.C. and was again taken into custody last Thursday, June 15, where he remains.

