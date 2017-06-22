502

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Possible psychiatric evaluation for…

Possible psychiatric evaluation for man accused of bringing guns to Trump hotel

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 22, 2017 5:14 pm 06/22/2017 05:14pm
Share
This image provided by U.S. District Court shows a photo of numerous weapons recovered by police from Bryan Moles home in Pennsylvania, that include five long firearms, a machete, and ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia. The photo was used as a court exhibit on June 15, 2017, after Moles was taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his release. Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorneys for the District of Columbia, said a judge ordered Thursday that Moles be held until his trial and to undergo an initial forensic screening to determine his competency. Moles was arrested earlier this month after authorities received a tip about Moles making threats and traveling to Washington to see the president. Prosecutors say in court documents that Moles was discharged Monday from a Veterans Affairs facility in Atlanta “against medical advice.” Prosecutors say on Thursday he posted pictures on Facebook of headlines describing the shooting at the congressional baseball field. (U.S. District Court via AP)

WASHINGTON — The Pennsylvania doctor charged with illegally bringing weapons and ammunition to the Trump International Hotel, in D.C., last month pleaded not guilty Thursday in a hearing that revealed he has a history of mental health issues.

Related Stories

Bryan Moles, 43, is next scheduled to be in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Sept. 30, when a judge will hear motions on whether to require Moles to undergo a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

During Thursday’s hearing, Moles’ federal public defender, Loui Itoh, said Moles is competent and capable of contributing to his defense, but the judge said public safety and whether Moles is a danger to himself or others is a bigger question.

Last week, Moles discharged himself from a Veterans Affairs facility in Atlanta, Georgia, against the recommendation of doctors — because, Itoh said, Moles didn’t want to take a prescription that makes him suicidal.

That was Monday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 13, a doctor from the VA facility called Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman to ask whether Moles was involved in the shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game practice shooting that had happened that morning in Alexandria, Friedman said.

Friedman said the doctor was relieved to hear that Moles had not been involved.

When Moles was arrested on the Trump Hotel weapons charges, he initially was released until trial contingent upon his staying out of D.C. and getting an initial forensic screening to determine his competency.

Moles instead returned to D.C. and was again taken into custody last Thursday, June 15, where he remains.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bryan moles kristi king Latest News Local News Trump hotel Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Possible psychiatric evaluation for…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News