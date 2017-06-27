Police identify DC man killed in massive apartment fire

Edwin Romero, 34, a resident of the Rolling Terrace apartment building, was killed in the devastating weekend blaze. Eleven others were injured, including five firefighters.

Authorities believe it will take hours to get the apartment fire under control. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — D.C. police have identified the man whose body was found Sunday inside the burned Rolling Terrace Apartments in Northwest D.C.

Edwin Romero, 34, a resident of the apartment building, was killed in the devastating weekend blaze. Eleven others were injured, including five firefighters.

More than 200 people lived in the four-story apartment building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street. All residents were displaced by the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, D.C. Police and D.C. Fire are all involved in the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire investigators have not yet provided a preliminary finding on the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing and Chief Gregory Dean remains optimistic that the cause will be found, according to Doug Buchanan, a spokesman with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Some of the displaced residents have been eager to return to their homes to recover personal belongings. The building is now under the control of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. The agency is expected to coordinate procedures with the property managers so that residents with apartments on the first three floors can re-enter the building. The fourth floor of the building was largely consumed by the fire.

