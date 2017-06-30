501

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Ivanka works for free,…

Ivanka works for free, but Trump White House can pay well

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 6:34 pm 06/30/2017 06:34pm
Share
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump tours The AMES Companies, Inc., with the president in Harrisburg, Pa. More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary details released Friday. And some of the wealthiest aides to President Donald Trump aren't paid at all. Bannon is being paid $179,700. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary details released Friday. And some of the wealthiest aides to President Donald Trump aren’t paid at all.

A White House staff salary document shows that 22 of Trump’s aides, including some of the best-known to the public, are earning $179,700.

They include chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Also making $179,000: Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant who serves as director of communications for White House office of public liaison; and social media director Dan Scavino.

Several of the president’s closest aides are choosing not to take a salary. Among those forgoing pay are Trump’s daughter Ivanka, identified in the official document as “first daughter and adviser to the president,” and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

A presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish, is also going unpaid. He too comes from a real estate family.

Other aides such as Gary Cohn, formerly a top executive at Goldman Sachs, are working at a steep discount of $30,000.

The highest-paid staffer appears to be senior policy adviser Mark House, who is making $187,100 a year, according to the 16-page document.

The White House has been required to report the salaries and staff titles to Congress every year since 1995.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Ivanka works for free,…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News