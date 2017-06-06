Capital Pride 2017: Event guide, maps

WASHINGTON — The 2017 Capital Pride celebration is set for Thursday through Sunday (June 8 to 11) in the District, and a variety of activities are scheduled.

It all begins Thursday with a (sold-out) rooftop pool party in Navy Yard, continues with Saturday’s parade around the Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods and wraps up Sunday with a street fest and concert near the Capitol.

Related activities this weekend include Sunday morning’s Equality March.

Expect street closures in areas around the routes for both the Pride Parade and Equality March, as well as for the Street Fest.

Related Stories Miley Cyrus to headline Capital Pride Concert Music News

7 p.m.: Rooftop Pool Party, VIDA Penthouse Pool & Lounge (The Yards, 1212 Fourth St. SE)

Sold out

Friday

9 p.m.: “Rainbow Resistance” Opening Party, Rainbow Warehouse (1585 New York Ave. NE); Tickets are still available

Saturday

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: “Crack of Noon” Brunch, The Showroom (1099 14th St. NW); Tickets are still available

Full Brunch: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Liquid Brunch: 1–4 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Capital Pride Block Party, 15th Street NW, between P and Church streets (see map below)

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Pride Parade (see map below)

Sunday

10 a.m.: Equality March (see map below); lineup at 9 a.m. (more information is on the march’s website)

Noon to 7 p.m.: Pride Festival (see map below); VIP tickets still available

1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Concert, Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street (see map below)

For more information on Capital Pride 2017 events, visit Capital Pride’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.