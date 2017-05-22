Washington, DC News

Home » Traffic » Local News » Washington, DC News » Out with analog meters,…

Out with analog meters, in with digital pay platforms for DC taxis

By Dick Uliano May 22, 2017 4:19 am 05/22/2017 04:19am
Share
D.C.'s more than 8,000 taxi drivers have until the end of August to dump the traditional meter and begin using a digital app, not unlike what's used by Uber and Lyft. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Changes are coming this summer to D.C. taxis: Big, bulky analog meters, similar to meters found in cabs worldwide, will be replaced by a new digital pay platform using either a tablet or smartphone.

D.C.’s more than 8,000 taxi drivers have until the end of August to dump the traditional meter and begin using a digital app, not unlike what’s used by Uber and Lyft.

Regulators say taxis need the modernization and innovation.

“It is important that taxicabs survive in this new transportation ecosystem. Taxicabs are the backbone of our transportation system, providing over 16 million rides in the District of Columbia,” said Ernest Chrappah, director of D.C.’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles.

The changeover to digital payment is expected to benefit both taxi operators and passengers.

“It will streamline the taxi experience. When you get in the vehicle, you can choose to pay by cash or you can choose to pay by digital means: Tap and go with your phone or dip your credit card, and you are out,” Chrappah said.

D.C. will be the first major U.S. city to shift its taxi fleet to digital meters.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
d.c. taxi dick uliano Local News taxi fares taxis Traffic Washington, DC News
Home » Traffic » Local News » Washington, DC News » Out with analog meters,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News