White House announces Easter Egg Roll date

WASHINGTON — A White House tradition will live on under President Donald Trump: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The White House announced Wednesday that the 139th Easter Egg Roll will take place Monday, April 17, 2017, on the South Lawn of the White House. Families with children 13 years old and younger can join the president, First Lady Melania Trump, White House staff and their families at the event.

“[The president and First Lady] are honored to continue the traditions of the past, while creating new ones that will play a lasting role the fabric of our nation’s history,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the White House press briefing.

Tickets to the event are free to the public and will be distributed through an online lottery.

The lottery will held on Recreation.gov, and more specific ticketing information will be released closer later this month.

The Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878, and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. In addition to the egg roll, the event typically includes storytelling, musical performances and appearances by professional athletes and chefs.

