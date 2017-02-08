Lawsuit: DC jurors hit with ‘deceptive’ debit card fees from JPMorgan Chase

WASHINGTON — While jury duty is a civic responsibility, it can sometimes be an inconvenience: A new lawsuit says jurors in D.C.’s Superior Court face exorbitant fees charged by a bank that deprives them of the maximum payment of $34 per day.

Attorney William Mark Scott has filed a class action suit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. in D.C. federal court for unjust enrichment and violation of the Consumer Protection Act. In several jurisdictions, including D.C., courts pay jurors by issuing Chase debit cards instead of paper checks.

The lawsuit claims: “Chase has devised a deceptive and unlawful scheme to deprive jurors of their full payments for jury service.”

A juror who is chosen to sit on a trial in the District receives $30 per day and a daily $4 travel subsidy. A juror who is not selected to sit on a trial receives only the travel subsidy for that day.

Jurors receive the debit card when they check in, with payments uploaded onto the cards daily after 5 p.m., according to the court website.

According to the suit, “Chase uses its monopolistic control over jurors’ funds to steal captive jurors’ money by accessing unconscionable and deceptive fees.”

Fees on the Chase debit cards include $1.50 monthly charges for non-use of the card; approximately $5 for use of out-of-network ATMs; and a $0.45 fee for checking the balance of the card.

If a juror wanted to receive the debit card funds by check, he or she would be charged $15 in fees.

A D.C. juror would pay a $7 fee charge for walking into a Chase branch to ask that debit card funds be converted to cash, but according to the suit and the Chase website, the nearest Chase branch is 90 miles away in Delaware.

Since ATMs don’t dispense money in $1 increments, “jurors with balances in odd dollar increments — including all jurors who receive the statutory $4 travel allowance only — are unable to obtain their full balance for ‘free,’ as Chase claims.”

While jurors can use the debit cards to make purchases, Scott said most cards contain unused funds, which is called a “rump” balance, that is eventually chewed up by inactivity fees.

“Chase has intentionally designed the debit card system such that the fees it charges prevent jurors from actually being able to access the funds to which they are entitled by statute,” according to the suit.

A Chase corporate spokesperson contacted by WTOP declined to comment.

