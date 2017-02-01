DC to consider regulations for Airbnb type rentals

WASHINGTON — D.C. may join jurisdictions that regulate businesses such as Airbnb under a proposal offered to the city council Tuesday.

“There really isn’t a coherent, enforceable regulatory framework for short-term rental housing,” Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie said. “The proposed law seeks to provide a clear process for residents to obtain a license for short-term rental use.”

McDuffie, concerned about misconceptions, details what his proposed short-term Rental Regulation Affordable Housing Protection Act of 2017 would not do:

It would not stop property owners from renting out homes while vacationing.

It would not stop temporary rentals of space such as an English basement.

It does not prohibit Airbnb or VRBO from operating in D.C. (VRBO is a trademark for a company that rents vacation properties by owner.)

“It actually codifies their business into law,” McDuffie said of his proposal that he likens to one recently passed in Arlington, Virginia.

The proposed law would protect residents, McDuffie said.

“It will preserve the character and integrity of neighborhoods by insuring that neighborhoods zoned for residences remain a place for people and families to live — not a community of nuisance, short-term rentals.” McDuffie said.

New regulations would provide a means of enforcement against practices that limit access to affordable housing, McDuffie said. He cites, as an example, an entire 21-unit apartment building in Columbia Heights being listed for rentals on VRBO.

McDuffie emphasized that lack of affordable housing is a major issue in D.C., where people’s incomes don’t keep in pace with the rising cost of housing.

“By 2020, there will be between 26,000 and 32,000 more households with extremely low incomes than units affordable and available to these households,” McDuffie said, recalling data from a May 2015 Urban Institute report. “And that, to me, is a crisis.”

McDuffie expects a hearing on the proposal before the council’s Committee of the Whole within the next couple months.

