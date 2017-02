Learn more about the leaders who would change the course of American history. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, this collection of photos showcases notable Washingtonians who influenced society, culture and the push for equal rights.

The daughter of former slaves, Mary McLeod Bethune was a leading educator and civil rights activist, known for founding what would eventually become Bethune-Cookman University in Florida , founding the National Council of Negro Women and serving as an administrator during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration. Bethune’s last home in D.C., at 1318 Vermont Ave. NW (now known as the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House) is a National Historic Site . This photo was taken in front of the United States Capital Building in the background, circa 1950. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — February is Black History Month — a great opportunity to learn more about African American leaders and notable Washingtonians who influenced society, culture and the push for equal rights.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.