Bittersweet: National Zoo’s panda Bao Bao departs for China

The National Zoo's giant panda Bao Bao is preparing for her flight to China. After enjoying some playtime and a snack at the zoo Tuesday morning, the panda was crated and sent by police escort to Dulles International Airport, where a cargo plane awaits its scheduled 1:30 p.m. departure.

WASHINGTON – Giant panda Bao Bao and her special cargo flight to China have departed Dulles International Airport.

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo’s giant panda Bao Bao has arrived at Dulles International Airport ahead of her 16-hour-flight to China, where she will eventually join a breeding program to help conserve her species.

Bao Bao was the second surviving cub born to parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian at the zoo.

The 3.5-year-old panda will travel in a special “FedEx Panda Express” cargo plane, which is set to lift off about 1:30 p.m.

She left the zoo about 10:30 a.m. in a FedEx truck with an image of a panda chewing on bamboo and accompanied by a police escort, images broadcast by NBC Washington showed.

Earlier in the day, the panda enjoyed 90 minutes of playtime and a final farewell with her keepers.

“It’s bittersweet,” said animal keeper Shellie Pick.

“Watching her grow up has been the treat of my career. It’s sad to see her go.”

Bao Bao was the first cub born at the zoo in almost a decade and gave hope to the panda team, which made the parting emotional. The keepers walked slowly along side the panda’s 800-pound travel crate as it was pulled away by a forklift at the zoo.

Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai joined zoo Director Dennis Kelly to receive postcards and well-wishes for Bao Bao.

“We’ve watched Bao Bao grow up during the past three years, and she has charmed people all over the world with her independent and playful personality,” Kelly said in a statement. ” This is another milestone in our 45-year history of working to study, care for and help save the giant panda and its native habitat.”

One of her keepers and a zoo veterinarian will travel with her and stay with her for several days to make sure she settles in. She’ll take some snacks with her to eat on the plane: 55 pounds of bamboo, 2 pounds of apples, two bags of leafeater biscuits, cooked sweet potatoes and water.

Stay with WTOP for updates on Bao Bao’s departure.



By the numbers:

Aug. 23, 2013 — Bao Bao’s birthday

800 pounds — weight of Bao Bao’s steel travel crate

55 pounds of bamboo, 2 pounds of apples, two bags of leafeater biscuits, cooked sweet potatoes and water — snacks on Bao Bao’s flight

1 keeper

1 veterinarian

1 777F aircraft decorated with a panda

1 FedEx truck decorated with a panda

1 forklift decorated with panda ears

8,508 miles, 16 hours — the flight to Chengdu, China

30 days — time Bao Bao will spend in quarantine

1,800 — pandas left in the wild

1972 — year pandas arrived at the National Zoo

