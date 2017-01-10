Woman found killed in Northwest DC apartment hallway

WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old D.C. woman is dead, found stabbed on Sunday night in a popular Northwest neighborhood. And police are still looking for her killer.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening, D.C. Police say officers responded to a call at an apartment building on W Street, Northwest, and found Waliyatou Amadou in the hallway of the building suffering from multiple stab wounds, police documents say.

She later died at the hospital.

The apartment where officers discovered Amadou is just one block off of bustling 14th Street. And police documents show Amadou was attacked only blocks from her apartment, on Clifton Street, NW.

This is the third homicide in the District this year.

