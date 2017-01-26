1:25 pm, January 26, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway soon, President Donald Trump will address House and Senate Republican lawmakers at their Philadelphia retreat.
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Probable cause found to…

Probable cause found to charge protester with assault of officer

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP January 26, 2017 1:22 pm 01/26/2017 01:22pm
Share
Police fire pepper spray on protestors during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — A judge has found probable cause to charge a 31-year-old Florida man who threw a rock at D.C. police officers during violent protests on Inauguration Day.

Related Stories

Dane Powell, of Largo, Florida, was charged with assault on a police officer while armed for the Jan. 20 incident, in which dozens of protesters threw rocks and bricks at police during a demonstration protesting President Donald Trump near Franklin Square.

Police charged 230 protesters with rioting. The protesters broke the windows of several businesses and damaged cars.

Powell’s lawyer said there’s no evidence the rocks he threw hit any of the officers who were hurt in the melee. But Judge Errol Arthur said the act of throwing was enough to convince him there was sufficient probable cause.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Augustine testified that a police photographer taking pictures of the rock-throwing captured Powell, who was dressed in black, with his face covered.

Augustine said police were able to identify Powell by the boot with distinctive cutouts and an orange symbol near the sole.

The day after the protests, Augustine and other officers were canvassing outside Superior Court, as protesters were being released, when they saw Powell.

Powell was arrested at the Fifth District police station when he picked up property belonging to his girlfriend, who had also been arrested in the rioting.

Prosecutors told Arthur that Powell’s Facebook profile included the phrase: “A BADGE AND A GUN, NO MORE THAN VIOLENT THUGS.”

Powell’s attorney said the writing did not demonstrate her client was dangerous: “It just shows free speech — these are simply words that are critical of police behavior.”

His attorney said Powell served nine years in the Army, achieving the rank of sergeant and earning an honorable discharge after service in Bulgaria and Israel.

Prosecutors said Powell had been arrested, but not convicted, several times in Florida in cases involving assault of a police officer.

The judge said he would rule Thursday afternoon on whether to release Powell before his trial.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
assault of an officer courts Dane Powell inauguration protest Latest News Local News protest Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Probable cause found to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News