TRAFFIC ALERT Canal Road is blocked from Fletcher's Boathouse to Arizona Avenue for police activity.

Police: Weapons, ammunition discovered along C&O Canal

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP
and Jack Moore January 4, 2017 3:11 pm 01/04/2017 03:11pm
WASHINGTON — The discovery of a violin case containing two guns led police to uncover a cache of weapons and ammunition along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal near the Boathouse at Fletcher’s Cove in Northwest D.C.

U.S. Park Police and D.C. police are now investigating the two areas where the weapons were found. Traffic on Canal Road near the boathouse was blocked for the investigation.

A woman walking along the canal Wednesday morning saw some debris surrounding a violin case, according to park police. When she opened the case, she found two guns inside, and she brought it to authorities near Fletcher’s boathouse.

About a quarter-mile north of that location, investigators found a second site with multiple weapons and ammunition surrounded by trash and other debris.

Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said there was no imminent threat to people walking nearby. But authorities decided to close the road out of an abundance of caution and to keep the area clear as investigators worked.

The D.C. police bomb squad has been requested to conduct a sweep of the area and is on the scene.

 

Topics:
c&o canal canal road Fletcher’s Boathouse Latest News Local News u.s. park police Washington, DC News weapons
