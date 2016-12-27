DC yoga instructor, actress reported ‘critical missing’

UPDATE, 12/27/2016, 12:42 a.m.: NBC Washington reports that a white Toyota Scion that matches the vehicle of missing D.C. yoga instructor and actress Tricia McCauley has been located at 22nd and M streets Northwest. This story is developing.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman has been missing since Christmas Day, and police have released a photo of a man they said may be driving her car.

Yoga instructor and actress Tricia McCauley, 46, did not show up for dinner at a friend’s house Sunday and did not show up for a flight out of Reagan National Airport Monday, NBC Washington reports.

D.C. police said the man who may be driving McCauley’s car — a white, two-door Toyota Scion IQ with D.C. plates FC0274 and a sticker that reads “Plant More Plants “— is described as 5 feet 9 inches, with an athletic or muscular build.

McCauley was last seen in the 2000 block of North Capitol Street Northwest on Dec. 25 at around 4:30 p.m. She is white, 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

Police are asking anyone with information on McCauley, the vehicle or the man who may be driving the car to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

A vigil for McCauley is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at The Park at LeDroit on Third and Elm streets Northwest.

