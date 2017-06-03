Portion of I-95 shut down after tractor trailer overturns

WASHINGTON — An overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 Saturday morning has closed some southbound lanes between Maryland Route 32 and Maryland Route 216.

Howard County Fire and EMS said two right lanes of southbound I-95 had reopened as of 9 a.m. They said four patients were being transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials remain on the scene for further investigation.

95 SB near Rt 216: Overturned tractor trailer, multiple patients reported. Will be an extended operation. Avoid the area if possible. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 3, 2017

TRAFFIC: I-95 SB between Rts. 32 & 216 CLOSED due to crash involving overturned tractor trailer. Avoid 95 in area. cc: @WTOP @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/W6F1HlinFS — Bill Rehkopf CBS (@BillRehkopf) June 3, 2017

The story is developing.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.



