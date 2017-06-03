Transportation News

Portion of I-95 shut down after tractor trailer overturns

By Hanna Choi June 3, 2017 9:05 am 06/03/2017 09:05am
WASHINGTON — An overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 Saturday morning has closed some southbound lanes between Maryland Route 32 and Maryland Route 216.

Howard County Fire and EMS said two right lanes of southbound I-95 had reopened as of 9 a.m. They said four patients were being transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials remain on the scene for further investigation.

The story is developing.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

