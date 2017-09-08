Prince George’s shoppers line up for new Nordstrom Rack

WASHINGTON — The latest addition to Woodmore Town Centre in Glenarden, Maryland — Nordstrom Rack — opened Sept. 7 to a line of shoppers that started queuing up for the grand opening before 7 a.m.

By the time the doors opened, Nordstrom says more than 200 people were waiting.

The 30,000-square-foot space is the first Nordstrom Rack outlet store in Prince George’s County.

Nordstrom has several other Rack locations in the Washington area, including Friendship Heights, Pentagon Center, two in D.C., Tysons Corner, Springfield Town Center, Fair Lakes, Woodmore Towne Center, Dulles Town Crossing, Gaithersburg and Potomac Mills.

Woodmore Town Centre, co-owned by Petrie Richardson Ventures and Prudential Global Investment Management, opened in 2010 and is anchored by Wegmans, Costco, J.C. Penney, Best Buy and Petco.

It has undergone a major repositioning that has added several new retailers and restaurants in the last year.

