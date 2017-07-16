Coulter tweets her displeasure with Delta amid seat dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative commentator Ann Coulter took to Twitter to express her displeasure with Delta Airlines about a seating dispute.

The Huffington Post reports Coulter posted a series of tweets after she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she had purchased before a flight from New York to Florida had departed on Saturday.

Coulter said she was upset about the seating change because she took the time to investigate the aircraft and choose her pre-booked seat. She tweeted she was moved “w/o explanation, compensation or apology.”

Delta’s Anthony Black says the airline is reaching out to Coulter to address her complaints.

See Coulter’s tweets below.

Just when you think it’s safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an “emergency” to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Also, @Delta, your wifi doesn’t work — probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they’re being treated. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

But at least @Delta was nice @ it, summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

