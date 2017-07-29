Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 30-Aug. 5

Here are some celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 70 on July 30.

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 16, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Edd “Kookie” Byrnes is 84. Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 81. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 78. Singer Paul Anka is 76. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 72. Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 70. Actor Jean Reno is 69. Blues singer Otis Taylor is 69. Actor Ken Olin is 63. Actress Delta Burke is 61. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 59. Country singer Neal McCoy is 59. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 56. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 54. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 54. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 53. Actor Terry Crews (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” `’Everybody Hates Chris”) is 49. Actor Simon Baker (”The Mentalist”) is 48. Director Christopher Nolan (”Memento,” `’Insomnia”) is 47. Actor Tom Green is 46. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 46. Actress Christine Taylor (”The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 46. Comedian Dean Edwards (”Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actress Hilary Swank is 43. Actress Jaime Pressly (”My Name Is Earl,” `’Not Another Teen Movie”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 37. Actress Yvonne Strahovski (”Chuck”) is 35. Actor Martin Starr (”Silicon Valley,” `’Freaks and Geeks”) is 35. Actress Gina Rodriguez (”Jane the Virgin”) is 33.

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 88. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 86. Actress France Nuyen (”South Pacific”) is 78. Singer Lobo is 74. Actor Michael Biehn is 61. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 60. Actor Dirk Blocker (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 60. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 59. Actor Wesley Snipes is 55. Country singer Chad Brock is 54. Musician Fatboy Slim is 54. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 53. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 52. Actor Dean Cain (”Lois and Clark”) is 51. Actor Jim True-Frost (American Odyssey,” `’The Wire”) is 51. Actress Eve Best (”Nurse Jackie”) is 46. Actor Robert Telfer (”Saved by the Bell”) is 40. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 39. Actor B.J. Novak (”The Office”) is 38. Actor Rico Rodriguez (”Modern Family”) is 19.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 86. Blues musician Robert Cray is 64. Singer Michael Penn is 59. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 58. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 57. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 57. Rapper Coolio is 54. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 53. Country singer George Ducas is 51. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 49. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe (”The Cosby Show”) is 44. Actor Jason Momoa (”Game of Thrones”) is 38. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 36. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007’s “Hairspray”) is 31.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 80. Actor Max Wright (”Alf,” `’Norm”) is 74. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 72. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 67. Actor Butch Patrick (”The Munsters”) is 64. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 62. Singer Mojo Nixon is 60. Actress Victoria Jackson (”Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Actress Apollonia is 58. Actress Cynthia Stevenson (”Men in Trees,” `’Hope and Gloria”) is 55. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 53. Director-actor Kevin Smith (”Clerks,” `’Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 47. Actor Sam Worthington (”Terminator Salvation”) is 41. Actor Edward Furlong is 40. Singer Charli XCX is 25. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 25.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 91. Actor Martin Sheen is 77. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 76. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 76. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 68. Movie director John Landis is 67. Actor Jay North (”Dennis the Menace”) is 66. Guitarist Randy Scruggs is 64. Actor John C. McGinley (”Scrubs”) is 58. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 56. Actress Lisa Ann Walter (”Bruce Almighty”) is 56. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 54. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 54. Actor Isaiah Washington is 54. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 51. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 47. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 46. Actor Michael Ealy is 44. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 41. Actress Evangeline Lilly (”Lost”) is 38. Actress Mamie Gummer (”The Good Wife”) is 34. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 32. Actress Georgina Haig (”Once Upon a Time”) is 32. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 32. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 29.

Aug. 4: Actress Tina Cole (”My Three Sons”) is 74. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (”Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” `’Homicide”) is 73. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 62. Actress Lauren Tom (”Joy Luck Club,” `’Men in Trees”) is 58. Producer Michael Gelman (”Live with Regis and Kelly”) is 56. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 49. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 49. Rapper Yo-Yo (”Miss Rap Supreme”) is 46. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 36. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 32. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 29. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 22.

Aug. 5: Actress Loni Anderson is 72. Actress Erica Slezak (”One Life to Live”) is 71. Singer Rick Derringer is 70. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 62. Actress Maureen McCormick (”The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Guitarist Pat Smear (Foo Fighters) is 58. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 56. Actor Mark Strong (”The Imitation Game”) is 54. Director James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 51. Actor Jonathan Silverman (”The Single Guy”) is 51. Country singer Terri Clark is 49. Drummer Will Sellers of Old Dominion is 39. Actor Jesse Williams (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Actor Albert Tsai (”Dr. Ken”) is 13.

