Wardman Park hotel offers ‘amnesty program’ for things guests have stolen

WASHINGTON — The Washington Marriott Wardman Park turns 100 years old next year, and it’s trying to round up a century’s worth of memorabilia that checked out of the hotel along with the guests that took them over the last century.

“Since opening in 1918, memories have been made here and perhaps, a hotel guest or two has taken a memento — a little souvenir, a hand towel here, a teaspoon or teacup there, all with personal sentimental value,” The Wardman Park said in a statement.

“Over the past hundred years, that can add up to a considerable amount of pieces walking out the door.”

The amnesty program has nothing to do with Marriott’s bottom line.

To celebrate its centennial, the hotel will use all the past memorabilia collected to create a permanent display in its lobby.

It is also a contest.

Through the end of the year, Wardman Park will be accepting not only hotel property that’s walked out the door over the past 100 years, but also the stories that go with them.

Judges will decide which previous guest has the best story and the winner will receive a two-night weekend stay in the hotel’s Langston Hughes suite, and 500,000 Marriott Rewards points.

The winner will be announced in January 2018.

Have any Wardman Park mementos to donate? Send to:

Washington Marriott Wardman Park, c/o Marriott Wardman Park Amnesty

2660 Woodley Road, NW

Washington, DC 20008

