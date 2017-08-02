501.5
Catch this pop-up: Nats fans can enjoy Rocklands barbecue before games

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 2, 2017 4:57 am 08/02/2017 04:57am
The Rocklands pop-up will be located at the corner of First and N streets. (Courtesy Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company)

WASHINGTON — Nats fans can get their fill of Rocklands barbecue before home games, thanks to a short-term lease for an empty lot next to one of Navy Yard’s newest apartment buildings outside of Nats Park.

The lot — located next to Grosvenor Americas’ F1RST Residences mixed-use residential building, which opened this spring — has been enclosed and includes a Rocklands food truck serving the full food truck menu, with tables and seating.

It will also serve beer and wine.

The lot is at the corner of First and N streets.

The Rocklands pop-up will open 90 minutes before each Nationals home game, including any postseason appearances and continue service through the first 30 minutes of play.

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company opened its Glover Park location in 1990 and has since expanded to restaurants in Arlington, Alexandria and Rockville.

Topics:
