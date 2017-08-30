Maryland health insurance premiums going up average 33 pct. next year

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Insurance Administration has approved premium rates for individual health insurance plans offered in the state beginning Jan. 1, 2018 averaging 33 percent.

The increase is lower than the originally filed rate increases averaging 43.1 percent.

The increases vary by insurance provider.

CareFirst Blue Choice Inc.’s HMO average increase is 34.5 percent, compared to the requested 50.4 percent increase.

The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States was granted an average rate increase of 22.6 percent, compared to the 23.4 percent rate increase requested.

Cigna will no longer offer individual plans in Maryland for 2018.

Approximately 243,000 Marylanders are enrolled in individual health plans.

The Maryland Insurance Administration also approved small group plan rate increases averaging 1.7 percent, compared to the originally filed average request of 4.2 percent. CareFirst, Kaiser, Aetna and UnitedHealthcare are offering coverage in the small group market in Maryland in 2018.

Open enrollment in Maryland runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

The charts below detail rates requested and approved for both individual and small group plans in Maryland for 2018.

Individual plan premium increases

Small group plan premium increases

