Inside the new U Street apartments where rent runs as high as $11K (Photos)

The U Street Corridor's newest luxury apartment building is now leasing, and rents range from about $3,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to more than $11,000 a month for a penthouse.

A rendering of the luxury eight-story 13|U building at the intersection of 13th and U Streets in Northwest D.C. The apartment is now leasing, where rent for a penthouse runs to $11,000 a month. (Courtesy JBG SMITH)

WASHINGTON — The U Street Corridor’s newest apartment building is now leasing, and rents range from about $3,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to more than $11,000 a month for a 1,700-square-foot penthouse with wraparound terrace.

13|U, developed by JBG SMITH and designed by David M Schwarz Architects and BBGM, has been in the works for several years. The 132,000-square-foot building includes 129 (obviously) luxury apartments, with walnut floors, 9-foot ceilings and Thermador appliances.

Many include balconies with U Street views.

The building broke ground in July 2015.

13|U also includes a rooftop lounge with fireplace, two rooftop terraces with grilling stations, outdoor kitchen and outdoor dining, a fitness studio with personal trainer, private underground parking and full-service concierge.

A ground floor Rite-Aid is already open, and the second location for bistro restaurant The Smith opens in street level space this winter. (The other The Smith is at 901 F Street, NW.)

The eight-story building replaced a previous Rite-Aid at the intersection of 13th and U Streets in Northwest.

“In the creation of this high-caliber building, we wanted to contribute something new to this bustling and eclectic neighborhood,” said JBG SMITH chief development officer Kai Reynolds.

“And, especially with our focus of developing unrivaled quality finishes, bringing impeccable personalized service to residents, plus the addition of The Smith — we are offering something truly different from other apartments nearby.”

You can see 13|U amenities, floor plans and monthly rents on the “13th and U” website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.