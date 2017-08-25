501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Historic B&B near Ocean…

Historic B&B near Ocean City with War of 1812 ties on market for $595K

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 25, 2017 10:48 am 08/25/2017 10:48am
Share

Chanceford Hall, built in 1793, has ties to the War of 1812 and recently underwent an extensive renovation. It's now on the market for $595,000.

WASHINGTON — Chanceford Hall, a historic mansion in Snow Hill, Maryland, that is now a six-bedroom bed-and-breakfast, is on the market for $595,000.

Snow Hill is about 25 miles inland from Ocean City.

The property, completed in 1793, is what the listing calls one of the earliest examples of a pediment, or temple-front, home in Maryland’s Worcester County. It was built by James Rownd Morris, a clerk of Worcester County Courts, and his wife, Leah Winder Morris, the sister of Levin Winder, the 14th governor of Maryland.

It was later owned by Col. Levin Handy, a Revolutionary War hero in the Battle of the Barges and former aide to George Washington.

The property also played an important role during the War of 1812. When the British planned to bomb Snow Hill, the town’s important records were moved to Chanceford Hall for safekeeping within its 18-inch thick walls.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2014 was chosen as one of the 100 Best Buildings in Maryland by the Historic American buildings Survey and the Society of Architectural Historians.

The property was purchased out of foreclosure in 2013 by its current owners and has undergone an extensive renovation. It includes original woodwork and molding, 10 fireplaces, a parlor, solarium and a kitchen that once served as the mansion’s ballroom.

It also includes a lap pool and an outbuilding with electric vehicle charging stations.

TripAdvisor lists Chanceford Hall as the top B&B in the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: New look for White House’s West Wing after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump’s Oval Office has a new look.

More News

Topics:
bed and breakfast Business & Finance eastern shore jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News ocean city Real Estate News snow hill
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Today in History: Aug. 25
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 20-26
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Blueberry recipes
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Outdoor movie guide