Best new cars for teens boast top-of-the-line safety features (Photos)

WASHINGTON — If you’re a parent shopping for a car for your teen driver, and your teen’s lucky enough to be getting a brand-new one, it is safety first, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“While driving is a rite of passage for many teens, it’s also a major source of worry for parents,” said Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars.

“We selected cars with top-of-the-line safety features, including accident prevention and crash protection technologies, as well as features that allow parents to track their new drivers.”

Every vehicle on the list has forward collision warning and automatic breaking. Two of the vehicles have smartphone apps that send parents alerts when a car goes over a set speed, outside a set area or is driven after a certain time of day. Several have lane-assist alerts.

Best car ($20,000 and under): 2017 Toyota Corolla (Toyota via AP)

