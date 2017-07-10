501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Shake Shack expands mobile…

Shake Shack expands mobile ordering with Android app

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 10, 2017 11:38 am 07/10/2017 11:38am
Share
Shake Shack, which rolled out an Android version of its mobile app Monday, said mobile orders are 15 percent larger than traditional orders. (Courtesy Shake Shack)

WASHINGTON — Shake Shack has followed McDonalds, Starbucks and others in rolling out apps that let customers preorder for pickup, and those digitally ordering are ordering more, the company says.

The company rolled out an iOS version of its Shack App in March. The company said the app has been downloaded more than 200,000 times, and mobile orders have been 15 percent larger than other orders.

Related Stories

Shake Shack, which rolled out an Android version of the app Monday, said app orders currently account for about 3 percent of all sales.

Shake Shack’s total same-store sales in the first quarter were down 2.5 percent from a year earlier, though it blamed some of that on colder-than-normal weather.

The chain’s total first-quarter revenue grew by 42 percent from the addition of two-dozen new locations.

Shake Shack opened its first D.C.-area location in Dupont Circle six years ago, and has a half-dozen locations here now.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News mobile ordering shake shack
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?