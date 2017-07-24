501.5
McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 9:20 pm 07/24/2017 09:20pm
FILE - In this June 7, 2015, photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward, who tried to oust McCain last year, is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.

In a statement Monday night, McCain’s office says he looks forward to continuing work on “important legislation.” It cites specifically health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

McCain has been diagnosed with cancer. His return to the Senate had been uncertain.

