Ruffles does craft beer pairings

WASHINGTON — Potato chips go well with beer, and Frito Lay has paired versions of Ruffles chips with craft beers from across the country, but alas, no Mid-Atlantic brewer was chosen for the “Chips & Sips” campaign.

“This pairing guide unites your favorite Ruffles flavors with their perfect brew match,” said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing, Frito Lay.

So what craft brews go best with which Ruffles chips? Here’s the list of pairings:

Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins, with Brew Free! or Die IPA, from San Francisco’s 21st Amendment Brewery.



Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins, with Buckshot Amber from Greensboro, North Carolina brewer Natty Greene’s.



Ruffles All Dressed, with Good People IPA from Good People Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama.



Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Turntable Pils from Cleveland’s Great Lake Brewing Co.



Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, with Laughing Skull Amber Ale from Red Brick Brewing Co. in Atlanta.



Ruffles Flamin’ Hot, with Texas Helles from Community Beer Co. in Dallas.

To go with the Chips & Sips marketing campaign, Ruffles will give away a beer vacation to the 48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest, with entries being taken at the Ruffles website.

