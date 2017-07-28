501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Ruffles does craft beer pairings

Ruffles does craft beer pairings

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 28, 2017 11:35 am 07/28/2017 11:35am
Share
Ruffles has tried getting guys to heat up bromances with chip "broquet." Now, it's pairing chips with craft beers. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Ruffles/AP Images)

WASHINGTON — Potato chips go well with beer, and Frito Lay has paired versions of Ruffles chips with craft beers from across the country, but alas, no Mid-Atlantic brewer was chosen for the “Chips & Sips” campaign.

“This pairing guide unites your favorite Ruffles flavors with their perfect brew match,” said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing, Frito Lay.

So what craft brews go best with which Ruffles chips? Here’s the list of pairings:

    • Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins, with Brew Free! or Die IPA, from San Francisco’s 21st Amendment Brewery.

 

    • Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins, with Buckshot Amber from Greensboro, North Carolina brewer Natty Greene’s.

 

    • Ruffles All Dressed, with Good People IPA from Good People Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama.

 

    • Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Turntable Pils from Cleveland’s Great Lake Brewing Co.

 

    • Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, with Laughing Skull Amber Ale from Red Brick Brewing Co. in Atlanta.

 

  • Ruffles Flamin’ Hot, with Texas Helles from Community Beer Co. in Dallas.

To go with the Chips & Sips marketing campaign, Ruffles will give away a beer vacation to the 48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest, with entries being taken at the Ruffles website.

Ruffles Introduces “Chips & Sips.” (Courtesy PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance craft beer Food & Restaurant News Frito-Lay jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News ruffles
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?