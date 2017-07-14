More food trucks coming to Greenbelt Capital Office Park

WASHINGTON — Office workers at Greenbelt’s Capital Office Park are getting some new options for lunch. Here come the food trucks.

Prince George’s County has approved a food truck hub on the 810,000-square-foot business campus, owned by Morning Calm Management. The first of several rotating food trucks, El Pollo Submarine, pulled up July 6.

Food trucks will be on-site as often as two days per week from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. initially.

Morning Calm said it will be testing out the food truck hub over the next few weeks before putting a list of mobile food vendors into a regular location.

They will eventually be regular features at Capital Office Park’s new outdoor pavilion.

Capital Office Park’s tenants include Whiting-Turner, The Bozzuto Group, CliftonLarsenAllen LLP and the Transit Employees Federal Credit Union.

Morning Calm said it has reached out to every food truck licensed in Prince George’s County. In addition to El Pollo Submarine, Tremayne the Chameleon and Southern Peach Wings and Things have already appeared at Capital Office Park.

Others coming include Irie Cafe, Halal Kitchen, Honey’s Empanadas, A Place to Walk To and Jammin’ Flava.

The Capital Office Park is home to about 1,500 workers and will have 2,000 eventually.

