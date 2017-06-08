800

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Four Diamond ratings for…

Four Diamond ratings for 3 more Washington hotels

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 8, 2017 11:50 am 06/08/2017 11:50am
Share

Find out which D.C. hotels have all received AAA's second-highest Four Diamond rating. They join 17 other hotels in the Washington area currently holding Four Diamond rankings.

WASHINGTON — The newly-renovated Watergate Hotel, the newly-opened Trump International Hotel D.C. and the recently-opened MGM National Harbor hotel have all received AAA’s second-highest Four Diamond rating.

They join 17 other hotels in the Washington area currently holding Four Diamond rankings and four hotels in the Washington region with the highest, Five Diamond award.

“We are proud to acknowledge the MGM National Harbor, the Trump International Hotel and Watergate Hotel as North America’s select accommodations,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings.

“The Four Diamond Rating accorded these properties resulted from our most recent evaluation and will soon be displayed in the AAA travel information products members use to make trip planning decisions and reservations.”

AAA’s Diamond Ratings rely on physical on-site evaluations. AAA’s team of inspectors assesses eligible properties based on comfort, cleanliness, security and available services and amenities.

It describes the inspection process as a rigorous evaluation and white glove inspection by secret, professional inspectors.

A Four Diamond hotel is defined as “refined and stylish, providing upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to every detail.”

Nationally, there are only 120 hotels that currently hold Five Diamond ratings, and 1,615 hotels with Four Diamond ratings from AAA.

Here are the current Washington-area region properties with AAA’s highest marks.

Five Diamond Properties:

  • Four Seasons Hotel
  • The Ritz Carlton Georgetown
  • The Ritz Carlton, D.C.
  • The Inn at Little Washington

Four Diamond Properties:

  • The Watergate Hotel
  • The Trump International Hotel
  • MGM National Harbor
  • Fairmont, Washington, D.C., Georgetown
  • Mandarin Oriental
  • Omni Shoreham Hotel
  • Park Hyatt
  • The Hay-Adams
  • The Loews Madison
  • The Mayflower Renaissance Hotel
  • The St. Regis Washington, D.C.
  • The Westin Georgetown
  • The Willard InterContinental
  • Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
  • Lansdowne Resort
  • Hyatt Regency Reston
  • Hilton McLean Tysons Corner
  • The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner
  • Middleton Inn

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance hotels Jeff Clabuagh Latest News Local News mgm national harbor Travel News Trump International Hotel watergate hotel
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Four Diamond ratings for…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
2017 CMT Music Awards
Cats ready for adoption
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Today in History: June 8
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Celebrity birthdays June 4-10
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Upcoming DC exhibits
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Lower Delaware restaurants
2017 Celebrity Deaths
16 new water park additions for 2017
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note