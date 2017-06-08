Four Diamond ratings for 3 more Washington hotels

Find out which D.C. hotels have all received AAA's second-highest Four Diamond rating. They join 17 other hotels in the Washington area currently holding Four Diamond rankings.

The rooftop bar at The Watergate Hotel is undoubtedly one of the nicest places to enjoy the weather — and libations — in the D.C. area. (Courtesy David Preta)

WASHINGTON — The newly-renovated Watergate Hotel, the newly-opened Trump International Hotel D.C. and the recently-opened MGM National Harbor hotel have all received AAA’s second-highest Four Diamond rating.

They join 17 other hotels in the Washington area currently holding Four Diamond rankings and four hotels in the Washington region with the highest, Five Diamond award.

“We are proud to acknowledge the MGM National Harbor, the Trump International Hotel and Watergate Hotel as North America’s select accommodations,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings.

“The Four Diamond Rating accorded these properties resulted from our most recent evaluation and will soon be displayed in the AAA travel information products members use to make trip planning decisions and reservations.”

AAA’s Diamond Ratings rely on physical on-site evaluations. AAA’s team of inspectors assesses eligible properties based on comfort, cleanliness, security and available services and amenities.

It describes the inspection process as a rigorous evaluation and white glove inspection by secret, professional inspectors.

A Four Diamond hotel is defined as “refined and stylish, providing upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to every detail.”

Nationally, there are only 120 hotels that currently hold Five Diamond ratings, and 1,615 hotels with Four Diamond ratings from AAA.

Here are the current Washington-area region properties with AAA’s highest marks.

Five Diamond Properties:

Four Seasons Hotel

The Ritz Carlton Georgetown

The Ritz Carlton, D.C.

The Inn at Little Washington

Four Diamond Properties:

The Watergate Hotel

The Trump International Hotel

MGM National Harbor

Fairmont, Washington, D.C., Georgetown

Mandarin Oriental

Omni Shoreham Hotel

Park Hyatt

The Hay-Adams

The Loews Madison

The Mayflower Renaissance Hotel

The St. Regis Washington, D.C.

The Westin Georgetown

The Willard InterContinental

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Lansdowne Resort

Hyatt Regency Reston

Hilton McLean Tysons Corner

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner

Middleton Inn

