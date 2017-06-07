800

BWI Uber, Lyft rides will cost more thanks to airport fee

By Jeff Clabaugh June 7, 2017 4:10 pm
A Southwest airlines jet taxies toward its gate as the sun sets at the Baltimore Washington International Airport in Linthicum, Md., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved concession contracts for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies to provide transportation services to and from BWI Marshall Airport.

The two-year agreement includes a $2.50 per trip fee for inbound and outbound BWI trips, a fee that will come out of passengers’ pockets. BWI will now work with the companies to create designated zones for passenger pickup and drop-off. Details will likely roll out within the next few months.

Uber and Lyft drivers pass on to passengers a similar $4 fee charged for access to Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

Lyft and Uber both confirm passengers will pay the additional $2.50 on pickups and drop-offs at BWI, and the companies will pass it through to the airport.

“We are excited to have the agreement signed and look forward to serving BWI passengers,” Lyft’s Campbell Matthews told WTOP.

After constructive conversations with airport officials, “Uber is pleased to reach a formal operating agreement with BWI Marshall Airport to ensure seamless, convenient transportation for local and visiting travelers alike,” Uber said in an emailed statement.

BWI is also served by BWI Airport Taxi, Supreme Airport Shuttle, MARC rail, Amtrak, Metrobus and commuter bus.

Uber and Lyft both have formal agreements with more than 50 airports now.

