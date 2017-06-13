Bethesda building becomes 100th in DC area with top wireless rating

WASHINGTON — A Bethesda office building has become the 100th building in the D.C. region to receive WiredScore’s Wired Certification, a designation given to buildings with the highest standards for the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of commercial buildings.

Brookfield Properties’ 16-story 3 Bethesda Metro Center, built in 1985 directly above the Bethesda Metro station, was given Wired Certified Platinum, the highest rating for the international connectivity standard for commercial buildings.

WiredScore launched Wired Certification in 2013 in partnership with the City of New York. It is equivalent to LEED certification for green building construction.

D.C. is the second-largest market for Wired Certification in the United States, with 30 million square feet of Wired Certified office space.

WiredScore rates buildings through a rigorous certification process, which includes building audits by teams of technicians that evaluate the number of available internet service providers, infrastructure redundancy, connection access points and a property’s readiness to improve connectivity.

“Whether a building was built in this century or the last, its current and future technological capabilities must be of the utmost importance to landlords,” said Arie Barendrecht, founder and CEO of WiredScore.

“Real estate professionals must provide tenants with this imperative aspect of modern building design, and look to Brookfield and other industry leaders, that exemplify the creation of connectivity infrastructure as a mainstay of the tenant experience.”

