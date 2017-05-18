Sip and spin: National Harbor’s Capital Wheel gets new outdoor lounge

Business & Finance

National Harbor’s Capital Wheel has added a ground-level lounge that will serve up salads and light bites, and let wheel passengers take a drink along with them to sip and enjoy the view.

The Flight Deck will open to the public May 25, which also National Wine Day.

“The view from The Capital Wheel is stunning any time of day,” said Derek Lovato, vice president and general manager.

“Now, with the addition of Flight Deck, it’s also a fantastic spot for sunset cocktails, date night or a celebratory event with friends.”

Flight Deck will serve wine, Champagne, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, including offerings from two Maryland breweries: Loose Cannon, the flagship beer of Heavy Seas Brewery; and Homestead Hefeweizen from Milkhouse Brewery, which uses hops grown exclusively in Maryland.

Admission is $15 for adults. Visitors can buy an insulated adult sippy cup to take their drinks for a spin on the wheel.

Flight Deck also will be available for private parties and company events.

The Capital Wheel opened at National Harbor in 2014, with 42 climate-controlled gondolas, each with room for eight passengers. The wheel lights up at night, with more than 11.6 million programmable LED lights.

 

