Arundel Mills gets food court makeover, more retailers

WASHINGTON — Arundel Mills, Maryland’s biggest outlet shopping destination, is getting more retailers and rebooting its food court.

The food pavilion’s grand reopening is set for this fall with an entirely new look. Arundel Mills says it will include contemporary new flooring and lighting, a stylish color palette and new seating arrangements, including elevated banquet tables with charging stations and conversation seating areas.

The food pavilion will also get a dozen new eateries, including Maryland’s first Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar.

Under Armour is among new retailers for Arundel Mills, opening an Under Armour Factory House. Kate Spade New York and Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store are also new additions.

Shopping Malls nationwide are working to stay fresh in an increasingly challenging retail environment of sluggish shopper traffic.

“We are committed to constantly reinvigorating the look, feel and offerings of our center,” said Gene Condon, general manager at Arundel Mills. “The refreshed food pavilion interior and delicious dining choices, paired with our popular retail selections, will better showcase the world-class environment we’ve always offered,” he said.

Arundel Mills opened in 2000. It currently has more than 200 stores.

