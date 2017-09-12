501.5
Justice Department won’t pursue federal charges against Freddie Gray case officers: CBS News

By WTOP Staff September 12, 2017 2:34 pm 09/12/2017 02:34pm
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will not be pursuing charges against the Baltimore police officers in connection with the death of Freddie Gray, CBS News reports.

Sources tell CBS News the investigation found no charges are warranted after the two-and-a-half year investigation into the death of the 25-year-old man.

Gray died after his neck was broken while he was handcuffed and shackled in a police transport van.

Six officers were initially charged in Gray’s death, and this means none will face criminal charges.

Five officers will face department disciplinary hearings next month.

Gray’s death inspired protests that gave way to rioting in Baltimore.

