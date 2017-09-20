201.5
Ravens delete social media posts with Queen in face paint

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 6:51 pm 09/20/2017 06:51pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens posted, then quickly removed, a post on Twitter and Instagram depicting the Queen Elizabeth II wearing face paint of the team logo.

Baltimore is playing its first game in London on Sunday, so the team marked the occasion with the post on Tuesday that showed the Queen peering through a Raven-like mask.

The posts were quickly removed, probably because royalty and the NFL don’t often mix well together.

But coach John Harbaugh volunteered this on Wednesday: “I think it’s important to remember that ravens do guard the Tower of London.”

Topics:
Baltimore Ravens baltimore ravens Baltimore, MD News face paint Latest News Local News Maryland News queen queen elizabeth ravens Sports Washington, DC Sports
