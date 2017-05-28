Baltimore Orioles

Springer, McCullers, Astros hand Orioles 7th loss in row 8-4

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 6:52 pm
George Springer homered during a six-run second inning, sending Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros over Baltimore 8-4 Sunday for the Orioles' season-worst seventh straight loss.

Springer connected for the second straight game, helping the Astros overcome a 3-0 deficit against Alec Asher (1-3).

McCullers (6-1) allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — in six innings. He struck out eight in his fourth straight win.

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot for the Orioles, who have been outscored 38-17 during their skid.

