501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Americans fly out from…

Americans fly out from North Korea before US travel ban

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 4:19 am 08/31/2017 04:19am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A handful of Americans have left Pyongyang on a flight to Beijing before the start of a U.S. ban on American citizens going to North Korea.

Among the travelers on Thursday’s flight from the North Korean capital were aid workers who hoped to be allowed to return to continue humanitarian work.

The Trump administration announced in July that it was barring American citizens from traveling to North Korea from Sept. 1 over concerns about detentions of Americans who travel there.

The ban includes potential exceptions for journalists and humanitarian workers, and expires after one year unless extended.

Humanitarian worker Heidi Linton, who was on Thursday’s flight, said she didn’t know how long it would take for travel approval to come through. She said “the devil is always in the detail.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?