Man charged in 2 Arlington Co. trail assaults, police believe more victims likely

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP August 24, 2017 6:22 pm 08/24/2017 06:22pm
WASHINGTON — A Falls Church man was arrested Wednesday accused of assaulting and exposing himself to two women along a popular trail in Arlington County.

Police were called to the 1900 block of North Calvert Street, near the Custis Trail, for a report of assault and battery around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, a woman told police that she was walking down the trail when a man touched her inappropriately.

Arlington County Police arrested Marvin Sosa Velasquez for assaulting and exposing himself to two women near the Custis Trail. (Courtesy Arlington County Police Dept.)

While searching the area, police spoke with another woman who reported that a man grabbed her around the waist. She told police that once she escaped the man’s hold, he pulled down his paints and exposed himself to her.

Police canvassed the area looking for the man.

“During that canvas we were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody,” said Arlington County Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

He has been identified as Marvin Sosa Velasquez, 22, of Falls Church. Police believe there may be more victims.

“People tell us that they don’t want to bother the police, so they don’t report that information to us,” Savage said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information related to the case is asked to call Arlington County Police’s Special Victims Unit at Special Victims Unit at 703-228-4244.

Velasquez was being held without bond on charges of indecent exposure and two counts of assault and battery.

