Youth triathlon to close Arlington streets this weekend

WASHINGTON — A triathlon for kids will close streets in the Virginia Square neighborhood of Arlington this weekend.

The Arlington Youth Triathlon takes place Sunday June 11. The road closures will go into effect starting at 7 a.m. that day and last through 10:30 a.m.

N. Quincy St. will be closed between Washington Blvd. and N. 15th St.

N. 15th St. will be closed between N. Quincy St. and N. Stafford St.

N. Stafford St. will be closed between Washington Blvd. and N. 15th St.

Street parking in the area will also be restricted so police advise drivers to be aware of “No Parking” signs.

The event, for ages 7 to 15, features a pool swim, a bike course and a run.

See a map of the road closures below:

