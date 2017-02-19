11:02 am, February 19, 2017
Man killed at Arlington Co. house party

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP February 19, 2017 10:48 am 02/19/2017 10:48am
WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed at an Arlington County, Virginia house party early Sunday morning, police said.

Arlington County police officers were working near East Falls Church at around 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots, spokeswoman Ashley Savage told WTOP.

The officers went to a home in the 6300 block of 29th Street North and found a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting happened at a house party earlier that morning, after the shooter and victim had a dispute.

They don’t believe it was a random shooting, nor do they believe there is any threat to the public.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, contact Arlington County police at 703-558-2222.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Dennis Foley house party Latest News Local News shooting Virginia
