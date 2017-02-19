Man killed at Arlington Co. house party

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed at an Arlington County, Virginia house party early Sunday morning, police said.

Arlington County police officers were working near East Falls Church at around 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots, spokeswoman Ashley Savage told WTOP.

The officers went to a home in the 6300 block of 29th Street North and found a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting happened at a house party earlier that morning, after the shooter and victim had a dispute.

They don’t believe it was a random shooting, nor do they believe there is any threat to the public.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, contact Arlington County police at 703-558-2222.

